Hammonton
Coach: Joe Martino

Last season's record: 5-18

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: John Andoloro, 6-5, Jr., C; Jaron Hill, 6-3, Jr., F; Erik Pabon, 5-11, Jr., G; Matt Littlefield, 5-10, Sr., G; Tyler Lowe, 6-0, So., G; Owen Mauriello, 5-10, Sr., G; Declan Roeder, 5-10, Jr., G; Gavin West, 6-0, So., G.

Outlook: The Blue Devils hope to be competitive in a tough division. Andoloro will be an inside presence at both ends, and Hill and West are versatile. Lowe will be the point guard. Pabon is a good shooter.

