HAMMONTON
Coach: Joe Martino
Last season's record: 5-18
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: John Andoloro, 6-5, Jr., C; Jaron Hill, 6-3, Jr., F; Erik Pabon, 5-11, Jr., G; Matt Littlefield, 5-10, Sr., G; Tyler Lowe, 6-0, So., G; Owen Mauriello, 5-10, Sr., G; Declan Roeder, 5-10, Jr., G; Gavin West, 6-0, So., G.
Outlook: The Blue Devils hope to be competitive in a tough division. Andoloro will be an inside presence at both ends, and Hill and West are versatile. Lowe will be the point guard. Pabon is a good shooter.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
