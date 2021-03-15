Coach: Dave Mauriello (16th season, 283-113)
Last season’s record: 22-7
Outlook: The Blue Devils do not have a lot of varsity experience. Anthony Evangelista, a sophomore, returns after going 14-12 and placing fourth at District 32 at 285 last season. Griffin Fiorentino and Justin Flood (106) are also expected to have good campaigns.
“They will have to work hard and grow up quickly as wrestlers in this shortened season,” Mauriello said.
