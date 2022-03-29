 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammonton

Coach: Eric Schulman

Last season’s record: 20-2

2022 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Blue Devils return eight starters. Senior April Lewandowski is expected to take over as the No. 1 pitcher. Senior second baseman Krista Tzaferos hit home runs and knocked in 27 runs last season. Junior third baseman Alexa Panagopoylos led the team with 31 RBIs last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
