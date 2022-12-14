Coach: Sarak Kinee
Last season’s record: 15-10
2022-23 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Kinee takes over the program. The Blue Devils feature one of the league’s top players in 5-10 senior Emma Peretti, who averaged 19.6 points and 16 rebounds last season. Senior swing players Ava Divello (9.5 ppg) and Giada Palmieri (10.5 ppg) also return. Each sank 36 3-pointers last season.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today