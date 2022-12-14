 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammonton

Coach: Sarak Kinee

Last season’s record: 15-10

2022-23 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Kinee takes over the program. The Blue Devils feature one of the league’s top players in 5-10 senior Emma Peretti, who averaged 19.6 points and 16 rebounds last season. Senior swing players Ava Divello (9.5 ppg) and Giada Palmieri (10.5 ppg) also return. Each sank 36 3-pointers last season.

