What to watch: The Blue Devils return seniors Emily Walters, Krista Tzaferos and Ava Rodio, last year's first, second and third singles, respectively. Hammonton also has Grace DeRosa, Olivia Falciano, Anahi Boone, Adrianna Palamore and Natalie Sole.

"We expect to have a good year, but the CAL is very tough," Flaim said. "A lot of our girls have played together four years. Our top three are back and I'm excited to see them hold their positions again this year."