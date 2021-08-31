 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HAMMONTON
0 comments

HAMMONTON

Coach: Heather Flaim

2020 record: 6-5

What to watch: The Blue Devils return seniors Emily Walters, Krista Tzaferos and Ava Rodio, last year's first, second and third singles, respectively. Hammonton also has Grace DeRosa, Olivia Falciano, Anahi Boone, Adrianna Palamore and Natalie Sole.

"We expect to have a good year, but the CAL is very tough," Flaim said. "A lot of our girls have played together four years. Our top three are back and I'm excited to see them hold their positions again this year."

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News