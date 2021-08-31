Coach: Heather Flaim
2020 record: 6-5
What to watch: The Blue Devils return seniors Emily Walters, Krista Tzaferos and Ava Rodio, last year's first, second and third singles, respectively. Hammonton also has Grace DeRosa, Olivia Falciano, Anahi Boone, Adrianna Palamore and Natalie Sole.
"We expect to have a good year, but the CAL is very tough," Flaim said. "A lot of our girls have played together four years. Our top three are back and I'm excited to see them hold their positions again this year."
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.