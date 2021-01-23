 Skip to main content
Hammonton
Hammonton

HAMMONTON

Coach: Mike Velardi

Last season's record: 17-9

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Luca Berenato, 5-8, Sr., G; Ava Divello, 5-9, So., G; Giada Palmieri, 5-11, So., G; Alexa Panagopoylos, 5-7, So., F; Emma Peretti, 5-11, So., F; Sofia Purvis, 5-11, Jr., F; Kelsey Reynolds, 5-7, Sr., F; Caitlyn Salita, 5-6, Sr., G; Adrianna Palmore, 5-5, So., G.

Outlook: The Blue Devils lost two key players to graduation, but Peretti averaged 13.6 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds a year ago. Divello will add scoring and rebounding. Velardi, a former Blue Devils football and baseball player, takes over the program after coaching the Hammonton Middle School boys basketball team for 13 years and the girls middle school team the last two years.

