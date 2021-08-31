What to watch: Setter Gina McBrearty (senior) and Tiffany Paretti (junior) return to the Blue Develis. Both are team leaders on the court and are very talented for the team. Other seniors who are expected to make key contributions are Julia Dimeglio, Brandi Heinz, Alyssa Kelsey, Alia Loeffler and Eve Sheehan, all having prior varsity experience. Along with promising underclassmen, Hammonton looks to be a spoiler and strives to get better each day.