Hammonton
Hammonton

Coach:Mitch Morrell (first season)

2020 record: 3-9

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: Setter Gina McBrearty (senior) and Tiffany Paretti (junior) return to the Blue Develis. Both are team leaders on the court and are very talented for the team. Other seniors who are expected to make key contributions are Julia Dimeglio, Brandi Heinz, Alyssa Kelsey, Alia Loeffler and Eve Sheehan, all having prior varsity experience. Along with promising underclassmen, Hammonton looks to be a spoiler and strives to get better each day.

"I am very proud of the effort I have seen so far and my excitement for this season is through the roof," Morrell said.

