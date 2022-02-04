Hammonton upsets St. Joe; EHT clinches CAL United

Kenny Smith’s driving layup with four seconds left gave the Hammonton boys basketball team a 43-41 win over neighborhood rival St. Joseph Academy.
Hammonton improved to 9-7 and boosted its chances of getting a wildcard bid to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. John Adoloro scored 13 for the Blue Devils. Erik Pabon sank a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Hammonton.
St. Joe (12-4) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The loss ended the Wildcats five-game winning streak. With St. Joe’s loss, EHT clinched the Cape-Atlantic League United Division.
Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 11 for St. Joe.
St. Joseph 11 11 8 11 – 41
Hammonton 10 9 10 14 - 43
