Hammonton upsets St. Joe; EHT clinches CAL United
Kenny Smith’s driving layup with four seconds left gave the Hammonton boys basketball team a 43-41 win over neighborhood rival St. Joseph Academy.

Hammonton improved to 9-7 and boosted its chances of getting a wildcard bid to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. John Adoloro scored 13 for the Blue Devils. Erik Pabon sank a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Hammonton.

St. Joe (12-4) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The loss ended the Wildcats five-game winning streak. With St. Joe’s loss, EHT clinched the Cape-Atlantic League United Division.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 11 for St. Joe.

St. Joseph 11 11 8 11 – 41

Hammonton 10 9 10 14 - 43

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
