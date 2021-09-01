 Skip to main content
Hammonton students head back to school
Hammonton students head back to school

Students at Hammonton High School headed back Wednesday for the start of the new school year.

Hammonton is one of the first local districts to welcome back students. Schools around South Jersey will reopen over the next week, and school officials are eager to welcome students back, in person, unlike last year when many public and charter districts began school remotely.

The state has required all of the 1.3 million students in New Jersey’s 686 operating districts to return to the classroom full time for the start of the 2021-22 school year, with virtual or remote options available only for students who need to quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Press wants to see photos of your child’s first day. Submit photos of your student(s) on the first day of school for consideration in our online presentation and possibly in print. Send to newstips@pressofac.com with the subject line "Back to School." Be sure to include your child’s name, age, hometown, grade and school.

