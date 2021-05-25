 Skip to main content
Hammonton softball 9, Mainland Regional 2
Alexa Panagopoylos hit a home run and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Makenzie Edwards was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Edwards also struck out seven and allowed three hits to get the complete game win.

Hammonton improved to 16-0.

Hammonton 010 122 3 – 9 15 1

Mainland Regional 000 010 1 – 2 3 0

