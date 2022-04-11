 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammonton softball 19, Buena Regional 10.

The Blue Devils improved to 4-3. Alexa Panagopoylos hit two triples and a double and scored four runs. Krista Tzaferos was 4 for 6 with five RBIs. Riley Lancaster and Ava Divello each had four hits for Hammonton. Madison Hand, Kendal Bryant and Layla Collins each had two RBIs for Buena.

