Hammonton softball 11, Oakcrest 2
Makenzie Edwards was 3 for 5 with five RBIs for Hammonton. Sophia Vento scored three runs and Krista Tzaferos was 3 for 4.

Edwards struck out 13 in seven innings for the win.

Hammonton improved to 3-0.

Hammonton 020 024 3 – 11 13 3

Oakcrest 000 002 0 – 2 2 3

