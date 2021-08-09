Hammonton returns just four starters but has plenty of new talent

“Each and every year we tell the kids the same thing,” Raso said. “The bottom line is we want to be playing in the postseason. We want to try to compete for the division. Those are two of the main goals and to get there we have a long way to go because of how inexperienced we’re going to be. With that being said, it’s going to be how fast can these guys continue to get better. I believe there’s talent there. It’s just how fast these guys can get their feet wet and hopefully get things going.”