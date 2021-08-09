Hammonton returns just four starters but has plenty of new talent

It didn’t take long for coach Jim Raso of the Hammonton High School football team to list the Blue Devils returning starters.
There’s just four of them – senior linebacker/running back AJ Ryker; sophomore quarterback/linebacker Andrew Wehner; senior tight end/linebacker Austin Hudak; and senior lineman Luis Rodriguez.
The Blue Devils are so young they even expect to start a couple of freshmen this season.
“We’re going to rely on the guys that started for us to show leadership," Raso said. "But it’s basically like starting over. We have to kind of slow things down. We have to take it step by step by step.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Wehner will probably start at quarterback.
“He brings a sense of toughness to the position,” Raso said. “He’s not afraid to mix it up. The kids have all taken to him. “He’s shown a lot of leadership qualities, especially for someone his age.”
Ryker leads the running backs. Kenny Smith, a 5-10, 175-pound freshman, is expected to make an impact in the backfield.
“He’s a very talented kid,” Raso said of Smith. “He worked hard in the offseason, got a little bit stronger, bigger and faster. He should be a factor in the offense this year.”
Rodriguez has started the offensive line since he was a sophomore. Christian Medina, a 6-2, 230-pound freshman, is projected as an offensive line starter.
Wide receivers Jaron Hill and Dylan Testa impressed in seven-on-seven competitions this summer.
The 6-3, 210-pound Hudak leads the defense. The linebacker emerged as a top player last season, leading the team in tackles.
“He was a big surprise for us,” Raso said. “The kid has gotten bigger and bigger each season. We’re going to rely on him to be the captain of the defense.”
Ryker will also contribute to the defense at linebacker. Elijah Church is a promising 6-0, 238-pound defensive lineman.
Few South Jersey programs can match Hammonton’s tradition of success. The Blue Devils have won six sectional titles, including the 2019 Central Jersey Group IV championship.
With its past success, much is expected from the Blue Devils even in what appears to be a rebuilding season.
“Each and every year we tell the kids the same thing,” Raso said. “The bottom line is we want to be playing in the postseason. We want to try to compete for the division. Those are two of the main goals and to get there we have a long way to go because of how inexperienced we’re going to be. With that being said, it’s going to be how fast can these guys continue to get better. I believe there’s talent there. It’s just how fast these guys can get their feet wet and hopefully get things going.”
Hammonton
Coach: Jim Raso
League/group: West Jersey Football League Royal Division/South Jersey Group IV
Last season’s record: 4-3
2021 prediction: Rebuilding – Blue Devils return just four starters
Key players: AJ Ryker, Sr., LB/RB, 5-10, 177; Andrew Wehner, So., QB/LB, 6-1, 190; Austin Hudak, Sr., TE/LB, 6-3, 210; Luis Rodriguez, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 260; Kenny Smith, Fr., RB/DB, 5-10, 175; Lucas Goehringer, So., FB, 5-10, 185; CJ Rossiter, Sr., RB, 6-0, 160; Jaron Hill, Sr., WR/DB, 6-3, 175; Dylan Testa, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 180; Luciano Nistico, Sr., OL/DL, 6-0, 205; Rocco Leo, Sr., OL/LB, 5-10, 190; Christian Medina, Fr., OL/DL, 6-2, 230; Elijah Curch, Jr., DL, 6-0, 238; Justin Doughty, So., DB, 5-10, 175; Julian Valentin, Sr., DB, 5-9, 160;
