Hammonton girls 53, Holy Spirit 49

Emma Peretti scored 21 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the winning Blue Devils (10-9). Giada Palmieri scored 13 and Shamaya Simola had 12 points and five steals for Hammonton.

Sabrina Little scored 21 for Holy Spirit (14-5).

