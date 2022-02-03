Hammonton girls 49, Lower Cape May 29

Emma Peretti scored 20 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Hammonton, which improved to 7-5.
Hammonton 12 11 8 18 – 49
Lower Cape May10 6 7 6 – 29
HAM-Divello 4, Gibase 2, Palmieri 6, Purvis 2, Kozlowski 3, Simola 12, Peretti 20
LCM-McGuigan 11, Donahue 6, Elwell 2, Serrano 2, Loper 8
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today