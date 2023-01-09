Hammonton girls 45, Millville 44

Emma Peretti scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds and also had six blocks, three assists and four steals for Hammonton.
Hammonton 9 10 10 16 - 45
Millville 10 15 11 8 - 44
HAM - Divello 8, Palmore 2, Kozlowski 8, Simola 9, Peretti 22
MV-Jones 4, Joslin 12, Allen 9, Edwards 17, Megines 2
