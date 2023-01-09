 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammonton girls 45, Millville 44

Emma Peretti scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds and also had six blocks, three assists and four steals for Hammonton.

Hammonton 9 10 10 16 - 45

Millville 10 15 11 8 - 44

HAM - Divello 8, Palmore 2, Kozlowski 8, Simola 9, Peretti 22

MV-Jones 4, Joslin 12, Allen 9, Edwards 17, Megines 2

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News