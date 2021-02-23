 Skip to main content
Hammonton girls 45, Buena Regional 9
Hammonton girls 45, Buena Regional 9

Emma Peretti scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the winning Blue Devils. Sofia Purvis had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Hammonton.

Hammonton 8 8 25 4 – 45

Buena Regional 3 0 6 0 – 9

HAM: Purvis 14, Salita 4, Panagopoylos 5, Berenato 2, Peretti 20

BR: Jacobs 3, Saunders 3, Capone 2, Johnson 1

