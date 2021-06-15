Hammonton falls to Colts Neck in state Group III semifinal

HAMMONTON — The fans gave the Hammonton High School softball team an ovation as the Blue Devils walked to left field Tuesday afternoon.
An unexpectedly successful season had just ended.
Colts Neck beat Hammonton 9-2 in the state Group III semifinal.
But the Blue Devils finished 20-2, won the South Jersey Group III title and the Cape-Atlantic League United Division. The Blue Devils feature just two seniors.
“We’re young,” coach Eric Shulman said. “Two seniors, two juniors and a boatload of sophomores. If you would have told the staff (at the beginning of the season) that we would be sectional champs and have 20 wins, I would have told you that you were nuts. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but there’s nothing to hang our heads about.”
Tuesday’s matchup featured two of the state’s top pitchers in Makenzie Edwards of Hammonton and Ava Metzger of Colts Neck. Both threw complete games. Edwards struck out eight, while Metzger allowed three hits and struck out 11.
“We knew (Metzger) did a good job in the circle,” Shulman said. “We had some runners on, and we didn’t deliver at times. She had been striking out 14, 15 16 batters a game. You get runners on, you have to push them in.”
Colts Neck (26-1) led 2-1 after five innings but broke the game open in the top of the sixth with five hits and six runs.
“The wheels fell off,” Shulman said. “They’re a good team. When you have an opportunity to end innings, you have to take that opportunity. If you let them hang around, things can get out of control in a hurry.”
The Cougars sent 11 batters to the plate that inning. Julianna Kowalewski, Katie Finnegan and Cassidy Relay each hit an RBI single during the inning.
“I think the second time through the order our girls made adjustments,” Colts Neck coach Anthony Iachello said. “They realized the strike zone and laid off the pitchers they couldn’t do anything with. When they got a (pitch) they could take care of, they did.”
Hammonton scored its first run on Riley Lancaster’s RBI single in the third inning. Ava Divello scored Hammonton’s second run in the seventh inning after Lily Miller doubled.
The win sends Colts Neck to Friday’s state final, the first in the program’s history. The Cougars' only loss is to Donovan Catholic, the No. 1 ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Hammonton is No. 4.
“We’re so excited,” Metzger said. “We’re still making school history. It’s just one game at a time now.”
Meanwhile, the loss ends Edwards’ high school career. She finished this season with 188 strikeouts and 30 hits.
“She’s a competitor,” Shulman said. “She steps in the batter’s box and the (pitching) circle and she has that edge about her. She’ll do whatever she has to do to get it done.”
While Tuesday’s loss was disappointing, the Blue Devils have plenty to which they can look forward. The core of their team consisted of sophomores.
“This one will hurt for a little while,” Shulman said. “Colts Neck is a very good team, and we didn’t help ourselves out at times. We have some pieces to build around next year. The big thing for these girls is they have to understand that they have to come out next year and work as hard and be as hungry as this year because they’re going to have a big target on their backs.”
