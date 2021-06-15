Hammonton falls to Colts Neck in state Group III semifinal

“The wheels fell off,” Shulman said. “They’re a good team. When you have an opportunity to end innings, you have to take that opportunity. If you let them hang around, things can get out of control in a hurry.”

The Cougars sent 11 batters to the plate that inning. Julianna Kowalewski, Katie Finnegan and Cassidy Relay each hit an RBI single during the inning.

“I think the second time through the order our girls made adjustments,” Colts Neck coach Anthony Iachello said. “They realized the strike zone and laid off the pitchers they couldn’t do anything with. When they got a (pitch) they could take care of, they did.”

Hammonton scored its first run on Riley Lancaster’s RBI single in the third inning. Ava Divello scored Hammonton’s second run in the seventh inning after Lily Miller doubled.

The win sends Colts Neck to Friday’s state final, the first in the program’s history. The Cougars' only loss is to Donovan Catholic, the No. 1 ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Hammonton is No. 4.

“We’re so excited,” Metzger said. “We’re still making school history. It’s just one game at a time now.”

Meanwhile, the loss ends Edwards’ high school career. She finished this season with 188 strikeouts and 30 hits.