 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammonton at Absegami
0 comments

Hammonton at Absegami

Hammonton at Absegami

6 p.m. Friday

Absegami features senior quarterback Ray Weed, who rushed for seven TDs and threw for 1,125 yards and 14 scores last season. Hammonton returns just four starters - senior linebacker/running back AJ Ryker; sophomore quarterback/linebacker Andrew Wehner; senior tight end/linebacker Austin Hudak; and senior lineman Luis Rodriguez.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News