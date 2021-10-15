Hammonton 7, Deptford 3

Hammonton (3-5) led 7-3 at halftime. Austin Hudak caught a TD pass for Hammonton in the first quarter. Dylan Testa helped seal the win with an interception in the final 2 minutes of the game. CJ Carter kicked a 39-yard field goal in the second for Deptford, which fell to 1-6.
