Hammonton 65, Bridgeton 5

Jaron Hill scored 32 for the Blue Devils, who evened their record at 4-4. John Andoloro added 14 for Hammonton.
Hammonton 16 18 10 21 – 65
Bridgeton 9 12 12 21- 54
HAM: Andoloro 14, Mauriello 8, Lowe 2, hill 32, West 6, Pabon 2
BR: D. Mosley 6, Smith 14, Underwood 4, R. Mosley 4, Cleveland 4, Bowman 5, Do. Mosley 15, Carper 2
