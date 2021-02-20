 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammonton 65, Bridgeton 5
0 comments

Hammonton 65, Bridgeton 5

Jaron Hill scored 32 for the Blue Devils, who evened their record at 4-4. John Andoloro added 14 for Hammonton.

Hammonton 16 18 10 21 – 65

Bridgeton 9 12 12 21- 54

HAM: Andoloro 14, Mauriello 8, Lowe 2, hill 32, West 6, Pabon 2

BR: D. Mosley 6, Smith 14, Underwood 4, R. Mosley 4, Cleveland 4, Bowman 5, Do. Mosley 15, Carper 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News