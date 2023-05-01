Gavin West went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the winning Blue Devils, who improved to 6-7. Jaxon Miller hit a home run for Hammonton. Jamison McNally allowed a run and three hits in five innings to earn the win.

EHT pitcher Cameron Flukey took his first loss and allowed his runs of the season. Flukey gave up three hits and two runs in 4 ⅔ innings. He walked four and struck out seven.