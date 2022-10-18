Hammonton (6-2) at Ocean City (2-5)

6 p.m. Friday
Hammonton lost to undefeated Delsea Regional 28-3 last Friday. Hammonton is the WJFL Memorial Division champion. Blue Devils sophomore running back Kenny Smith has rushed for 811 yards and 12 TDs. Ocean City has lost four straight and has scored a total of 16 points in those defeats.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
