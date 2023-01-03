Hammonton 55, Atlantic City 46

Kenny Smith led the winning Blue Devils with 28 points.
Hammonton 13 4 23 15 - 55
Atlantic City 14 9 10 13 - 46
HAM - Smith 28, Johnson 6, Gillen 6, Lowe 9, Barber 2, Nicolson 2
AC- Finks 3, Jones 11, Turner 6, Freeman 6, Harris 8, M. Jones 7, Daniels 5
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today