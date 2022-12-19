Hammonton 54, ACIT 41

Sophomore guard Kenny Smith led the winning Blue devils with 24.
ACIT 5 6 17 13 - 41
Hammonton 11 11 14 18 - 54
ACIT-Stroud 17, Hernandez 2, Quintana 3, Lopez 3, Davis-Roberts 5, Tucker 9, Ryther 2
HAM-Lowe 6, Edwards 5, Barner 1, Smith 24, Gillen 7, Johnson 11
