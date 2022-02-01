Hammonton 50, Lower Cape May 41

Jaron Hill scored 18 for Hammonton, which improved to 8-7.
Archie Lawler led Lower with 23.
Hammonton 5 17 10 18 – 50
Lower Cape May 13 12 9 7 – 41
HAM-Lowe 9, Andoloro 13, Delaney 3, Hill 18, Smith 4, Pabon 3
LCM – Bey 6, Wright 2, Lawler 23, Cronin 5, Bonner 5
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today