Hammonton 43, Triton 0 - FINAL
AJ Ryker put Hammonton (5-5) up 7-0 with his 5-yard TD run with 4:06 left in the first quarter. His 4-yard score with 40 seconds left in the quarter extended the lead to 14-0.

Justin Doughty extended the Blue Devils' lead to 21-0 with his 9-yard score midway through the second.

Hammonton went up 30-0 quickly in the third quarter. Andy Wehner got a safety for the Blue Devils defense, and Kenny Smith scored on a 35-yard run.

Triton fell to 6-3.

Hammonton;14 7 9 13—43

Triton;0 0 0 0—0

FIRST QUARTER

H—Ryker 5 run (kick)

H—Ryker 4 (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

H—Doughty 9 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

H—Wehner safety

H—Smith 35 run (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

H—Touchdown (kick)

H—Touchdown (kick failed)

Records—Hammonton 5-5, Triton 6-3.

