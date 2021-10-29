Hammonton 43, Triton 0 - FINAL

AJ Ryker put Hammonton (5-5) up 7-0 with his 5-yard TD run with 4:06 left in the first quarter. His 4-yard score with 40 seconds left in the quarter extended the lead to 14-0.
Justin Doughty extended the Blue Devils' lead to 21-0 with his 9-yard score midway through the second.
Hammonton went up 30-0 quickly in the third quarter. Andy Wehner got a safety for the Blue Devils defense, and Kenny Smith scored on a 35-yard run.
Triton fell to 6-3.
Hammonton;14 7 9 13—43
Triton;0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
H—Ryker 5 run (kick)
H—Ryker 4 (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
H—Doughty 9 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
H—Wehner safety
H—Smith 35 run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
H—Touchdown (kick)
H—Touchdown (kick failed)
Records—Hammonton 5-5, Triton 6-3.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba