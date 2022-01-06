Hammonton 41, Lower Cape May 40

Jaron Hill scored 18 points for the Blue Devils who improved to 5-2.
Macky Bonner led Lower (2-5) with 16.
Lower Cape May 10 16 5 9 – 40
Hammonton 10 7 6 18 – 41
LCM-Bey 11, Lawler 6, Cronin 7, Bonner 16
HAM- Lowe 3, Andoloro 9, Hill 18, Passarella 2, Smith 9
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today