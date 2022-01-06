 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammonton 41, Lower Cape May 40
Jaron Hill scored 18 points for the Blue Devils who improved to 5-2.

Macky Bonner led Lower (2-5) with 16.

Lower Cape May 10 16 5 9 – 40

Hammonton 10 7 6 18 – 41

LCM-Bey 11, Lawler 6, Cronin 7, Bonner 16

HAM- Lowe 3, Andoloro 9, Hill 18, Passarella 2, Smith 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
