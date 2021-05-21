 Skip to main content
Hammonton 3, Vineland 2
Lucas DeStefano hit a three-run triple in the top of the fifth inning for the winning Blue Devils. Joe Perna and Jared Beebe combned to get the win for Hammonton, which improved to 10-7. Matt McAleer had two hits for Hammonton.

