Hammonton (3-1) at Williamstown (4-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Williamstown is the No. 2 seed in Pod C. Hammonton is seeded third in the pod and ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. The winner is scheduled to play at top-seeded St. Augustine next weekend. Hammonton returned to the field with a 37-7 win over Cedar Creek last Saturday after sitting out two weeks before COVID-19. Hammonton running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 548 yards and nine TDs.
Williamstown has dropped two straight. Braves quarterback Doug Brown has thrown seven TD passes. Turner Inge leads the Williamstown defense with 41 tackles.
