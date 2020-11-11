Hammonton (3-1) at Williamstown (4-2)

Williamstown is the No. 2 seed in Pod C. Hammonton is seeded third in the pod and ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. The winner is scheduled to play at top-seeded St. Augustine next weekend. Hammonton returned to the field with a 37-7 win over Cedar Creek last Saturday after sitting out two weeks before COVID-19. Hammonton running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 548 yards and nine TDs.