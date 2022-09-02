Hammonton 24, No. 8 Cherokee 14 — FINAL

Justin Doughty's 4-yard touchdown run gave the Blue Devils (2-0) a 14-0 lead early in the second.
Cherokee (0-2), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, cut Hammonton's lead to 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but a 45-yard touchdown run by Kenny Smith with 1:22 to play sealed the victory for the Blue Devils.
Cherokee;0 7 0 7—14
Hammonton;7 10 0 7—24
FIRST QUARTER
H—Touchdown run (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
H—Doughty 4 run (kick)
C—Johnson 15 run (kick)
H—21 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
C—Touchdown (kick)
H—Smith 45 run (kick)
Records—Cherokee 0-2, Hammonton 2-0.
