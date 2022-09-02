 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammonton 24, No. 8 Cherokee 14 — FINAL

Justin Doughty's 4-yard touchdown run gave the Blue Devils (2-0) a 14-0 lead early in the second. 

Cherokee (0-2), ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, cut Hammonton's lead to 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but a 45-yard touchdown run by Kenny Smith with 1:22 to play sealed the victory for the Blue Devils.

Cherokee;0 7 0 7—14

Hammonton;7 10 0 7—24

FIRST QUARTER

H—Touchdown run (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

H—Doughty 4 run (kick)

C—Johnson 15 run (kick)

H—21 field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

C—Touchdown (kick)

H—Smith 45 run (kick)

Records—Cherokee 0-2, Hammonton 2-0.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

