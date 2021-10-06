 Skip to main content
Hammonton (2-4) at Millville (3-1)
6 p.m. Friday

Millville is ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11. LeQuint Allen has rushed for 608 yards for the Thunderbolts, who have played just once in the past three weeks. Millville had an open week and a game against Highland Regional canceled because Highland had COVID-19 issues. Hammonton lost to undefeated Delsea Regional 31-7 last week. C.J. Rossiter scored Hammonton’s lone TD on a 97-yard kickoff return.

