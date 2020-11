Hammonton, which is ranked No. 10 in the Elite 11, was off the past two weeks because of COVID-19. The Blue Devils feature running back Jaiden Abrams, who has rushed for 475 yards in three games. Cedar Creek relies on junior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez, who has caught 21 passes for 319 yards. Junior linebacker C.J. Resto has made 53 tackles for the Pirates.