Hammonton (2-0) at St. Augustine (0-1)

Game of the week
Who: Hammonton (2-0) vs. St. Augustine Prep (0-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at St. Augustine
Why this game is important: Hammonton is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is ranked No. 10. Current St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta was the long-time coach at Hammonton, where he led the Blue Devils to 215 wins and four South Jersey titles in 26 seasons.
Key players:
Hammonton: Jaiden Abrams, RB, 364 rushing yards; Kyle Vandever, QB; Michael Dogostino, OL/DL; Johnny Scibilia, OL/DL; Brock Beebe, OL/DL
St. Augustine: Austin Leyman, QB; Kanye Udoh, RB; Leonard Dolson, LB; Angelo Vokolos, LB; Jake Ketschek, OL.
