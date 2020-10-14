 Skip to main content
Hammonton (2-0) at St. Augustine (0-1)
Hammonton (2-0) at St. Augustine (0-1)

Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams, center, carries the ball against Shawnee Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at Rutgers. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

Game of the week

Who: Hammonton (2-0) vs. St. Augustine Prep (0-1)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at St. Augustine

Why this game is important: Hammonton is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine is ranked No. 10. Current St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta was the long-time coach at Hammonton, where he led the Blue Devils to 215 wins and four South Jersey titles in 26 seasons.

Key players:

Hammonton: Jaiden Abrams, RB, 364 rushing yards; Kyle Vandever, QB; Michael Dogostino, OL/DL; Johnny Scibilia, OL/DL; Brock Beebe, OL/DL

St. Augustine: Austin Leyman, QB; Kanye Udoh, RB; Leonard Dolson, LB; Angelo Vokolos, LB; Jake Ketschek, OL.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News