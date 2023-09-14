Late in the first quarter, Kenny Smith jumped in front of a short Eastern pass, picked it off and returned it 75 yards for the score to make it 7-0. Quarterback Drew Craig extended the lead with a 6-yard TD run in the third.

Eastern pulled to within 14-7, but Gavin Kovacs' 18-yard-field goal kept it a two-score game for the Blue Devils with 1:09 left.

The field goal proved key, because Eastern's Sean Fitzpatrick returned the ensuing kick off 82 yards for the TD to make it 17-14 with 52 seconds left. Eastern (1-3) attempted the onside kick, but Hammonton (3-1) was able to recover and run out the clock.

Eastern 0 0 0 14 — 14

Hammonton 7 0 7 3 — 17

FIRST QUARTER

H -- Smith 75 interception return (Kovacs kick)

THIRD QUARTER

H -- Craig 6 run (Kovacs kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

E -- Masino 1 run (kick)

H -- Kovacs 18 field goal

E -- Fitzpatrick 82 kick return