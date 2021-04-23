 Skip to main content
Hammonton 17, Atlantic City 7
Jareed Bebee was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the winning Blue Devils. Drew Haines went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Quevel Castro knocke din two runs for Atlantic City.

Atlantic City 001 51 – 7 3

Hammonton 960 11 – 17 15

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
