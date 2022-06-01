Hammonton 13, Toms River South 5

Derek Adamucci hit two doubles and drove in four runs for the winning Blue Devils. Gavin West was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Matt McAleer went 3 for 4 with four runs scored. Kole Bagnell was 3 for 4 and scored two runs.
The 10th-seeded Blue Devils will play second-seeded Mainland 2 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
