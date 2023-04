The Blue Devils, who were up 11-1 after three innings, survived an Ocean City comeback.

The Red Raiders loaded the bases in the top of the seventh with one out. Senior pitcher Sean Konopka got the final outs on a to preserve the win on a forceout at second base and a strikeout.

Gavin West had two triples and three RBIs, while Kole Bagnell was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Hammonton (4-4).

Shawn Repetti went 3 for 4 and Evan Taylor hit a home run for Ocean City (3-5).