Hammonton 10, Toms River East 0
Jared Bebee went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in this South Jersey Group III first round game. Gavin West was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Lucas DeStefano hit a home run and knocked in two runs.

David Humphries allowed two hits in five innings for the win.

Sixth-seeded Hammonton plays at third-seeded Central Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Toms River East 000 00 – 0 2

Hammonton 420 4x – 10 14

