Hammonton 10, Toms River East 0

Jared Bebee went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in this South Jersey Group III first round game. Gavin West was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Lucas DeStefano hit a home run and knocked in two runs.
David Humphries allowed two hits in five innings for the win.
Sixth-seeded Hammonton plays at third-seeded Central Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Toms River East 000 00 – 0 2
Hammonton 420 4x – 10 14
