Hammonton 1, Vineland 0
Brett Longo knocked in the game’s only run and Jared Beebe had two hits for Hammonton.

David Humphries struck out three and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 shutout innings to get the win. Joe Perna got the final out for the save.

Hammonton improved to 5-4.

Hammonton 100 000 0 – 1 3 2

Vineland 000 000 0 – 0 6 1

