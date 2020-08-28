Hamilton Township officials planned a remembrance at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Seating is very limited at War Memorial Park, located on Main Street in Mays Landing. 

Officials encouraged residents to watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTwpofhamilton.

Officials asked if residents do attend at the park, to wear a mask and practice social distancing.  

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

