Hamilton Township volunteers show that they care during COVID

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, numerous people posted on Facebook that they were anxious and willing to help anyone who was unable or apprehensive to venture out to pick up food or other supplies for themselves and their families.
Mays Landing resident Amy Hassa took note of the posts and an idea spawned in her mind.
“I noticed all these posts and realized that an organized group could accomplish a lot,” she said. “I contacted Pastor Linda Ross at the First United Methodist Church that hosts the Main Street Pantry to explain that many people are unable to get out and need help.
“We organized a steering committee comprised of school officials, business members, church leaders, representatives from the Hamilton Township Police Department and those wishing to volunteer their services. It became a complete community collaboration.”
By the summer of 2020, the group Hamilton Cares was formed, a moniker that Hassa find quite appropriate. The group created a Facebook page (facebook.com/HamiltonTownshipCares) and ordered T-shirts for the volunteers to display when they make their deliveries to their clients.
Hassa credited Pastor Ross for her leadership.
“We wouldn’t have a home, and couldn’t function, without the pantry,” she said.
The nearby Earth Angels for Dementia building has also served as a haven.
“We delivered 180 baskets from there to needy families for Easter,” Hassa said.
She said that during the school closings school officials contacted each student’s family to determine needs as the students were not receiving breakfasts and lunches at school.
“During the time when schools were not in session 8,000 to 16,000 meals were provided for the students and their families each week,” she said.
The police contacted everyone on their high-risk list to see if they would need assistance. Food pantry volunteers contacted those who regularly picked up food from the pantry but neglected to do so once the pandemic hit.
The organization currently has 50 volunteers that provide services for 113 clients.
“Every time we needed something, the community provided it,” Hassa said. “Restaurant owners Angel Merrill of Merrill’s Inn in Belcoville and Yogi Kumar, the previous owner of the Inn at Sugar Hill, provided free meals during holidays. Angel just sent over 50 Christmas dinners for the seniors that we provide for.”
The organization also makes weekly deliveries to the families housed at the Plaza Motel on the Black Horse Pike and sets up mobile soup kitchens on holidays.
This year, thanks to the generosity of residents and businesses, 180 children received toys for Christmas through the organization’s Adopt-a-Family program.
Margaret Ciampoli is grateful for the service.
“This has helped me so much,” she said. They bring me food each month and Amy always checks to see if I am okay. The volunteers are all so kind and caring. They really take care of the community.”
Hassa said she’s hopeful other communities will follow her group’s lead.
“You never know what you might do that might impact someone’s life,” she said.
She also said that she’s “so grateful for all of the community support.”
“I’m grateful for the trust of the clients and for all of the people who have helped me make this happen, she said. “I never want to seem like I believe that Hamilton Cares is about me. I am just the person who provides the opportunity to the community. It’s the community that makes the magic happen.”
Hassa expects the program to continue once the pandemic ends.