Hamilton Township volunteers show that they care during COVID

The organization also makes weekly deliveries to the families housed at the Plaza Motel on the Black Horse Pike and sets up mobile soup kitchens on holidays.

This year, thanks to the generosity of residents and businesses, 180 children received toys for Christmas through the organization’s Adopt-a-Family program.

Margaret Ciampoli is grateful for the service.

“This has helped me so much,” she said. They bring me food each month and Amy always checks to see if I am okay. The volunteers are all so kind and caring. They really take care of the community.”

Hassa said she’s hopeful other communities will follow her group’s lead.

“You never know what you might do that might impact someone’s life,” she said.

She also said that she’s “so grateful for all of the community support.”

“I’m grateful for the trust of the clients and for all of the people who have helped me make this happen, she said. “I never want to seem like I believe that Hamilton Cares is about me. I am just the person who provides the opportunity to the community. It’s the community that makes the magic happen.”