UPDATE: Hamilton Township police said Monday that Morton has been found and is safe.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a teenager who they consider a runaway.

Deyshaun Morton, 14, left his residence around 10 a.m. Saturday, police said on Monday.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, Crocs and a Nike sweatshirt.

Morton may be near Oakcrest Estates of the Cologne Garden Apartments, police said.

Information about his whereabouts should be given to police by calling them on their non-emergency line at 609-625-2700.