 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Township schools go virtual amid COVID-19 concerns
0 comments

Hamilton Township schools go virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

The Hamilton Township School District is changing their instruction plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state.

In a letter to parent from Superintendent Frank Vogel, the district announced that it will be switching to a 100% virtual instruction starting Monday. 

"This afternoon the New Jersey Department of Health released its weekly Covid-19 Briefing and our Region is now designated a “High Risk-Orange” for Covid-19," Vogel wrote in a letter to parents. "Based on this information, in consultation and concurrence with the Atlantic County Department of Health, we will be moving to full virtual instruction for all students effective Monday, November 30th until mid-January."

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News