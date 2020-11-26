Hamilton Township schools go virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

In a letter to parent from Superintendent Frank Vogel, the district announced that it will be switching to a 100% virtual instruction starting Monday.

"This afternoon the New Jersey Department of Health released its weekly Covid-19 Briefing and our Region is now designated a “High Risk-Orange” for Covid-19," Vogel wrote in a letter to parents. "Based on this information, in consultation and concurrence with the Atlantic County Department of Health, we will be moving to full virtual instruction for all students effective Monday, November 30th until mid-January."