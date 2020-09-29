 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Township School District votes for hybrid return
0 comments

Hamilton Township School District votes for hybrid return

Only $5 for 5 months

Hamilton Township School District voted Monday night to begin hybrid instruction on Oct. 13. Under the plan, students will go to school two days a week with three virtual days. 

The district had previously been on all-virtual instruction.  

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News