HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a teenager who they consider a runaway.
Deyshaun Morton, 14, left his residence on Saturday around 10 a.m., police said on Monday.
He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, Crocs and a Nike sweatshirt.
Morton may be near Oakcrest Estates of the Cologne Garden Apartments, police said.
Information about his whereabouts should be given to police by calling them on their non-emergency line at 609-625-2700.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin