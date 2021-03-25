 Skip to main content
Hamilton Township planners approve two news businesses
Hamilton Township store

The site of the former Toys R Us store in Hamilton Township is being renovated and will reopen as a carpet and tile store following the township planning board approval in early March.

 Press staff

The Hamilton Township Planning Board recently granted approvals to two new businesses looking to operate in the township.

Black Horse Tru LLC of Egg Harbor Township received the necessary planning approvals to open a Lomax Carpet and Tile store at 4476 Black Horse Pike, the site of the former Toys R Us store.

The building is currently undergoing renovations.

The board also granted conditional preliminary and final site plan approval, together with specified design waivers, so as to allow CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. build a 7,500-square-foot sales building with "accessory parking, automobile service area, automobile display area, lighting, stormwater management facilities, landscaping and related site improvements at 4173 and 4181 Black Horse Pike. The car center will be located on an eight-acre site of vacant land and woods.

Contact: Buzz Keough:

609-272-7238

wkeough@pressofac.com

@buzzkeough

