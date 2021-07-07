Hamilton introduces ordinance to allow cannabis businesses

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously voted Tuesday night to introduce an ordinance to amend its redevelopment plan to permit cannabis establishments, distributors and delivery services anywhere in the township.
Township Redevelopment Attorney Eileen Givens made the presentation to the governing body and the public in attendance.
“The state has given municipalities until Aug. 21 to either opt in or opt out of allowing such businesses,” she said. “This redevelopment agreement provides a level of control for issues such as location, hours of operation and the number of establishments. It gives the township a better sense of protection.”
Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain agreed.
“We put hundreds of man hours into developing this plan,” he said. “This allows us to control our own destiny. If we do nothing, the state will control what is permitted.”
Aug. 21 is also the date when the state will issue its regulations regarding the cannabis industry.
According to Givens, the ordinance will now be referred to the township planning board to determine consistency with the township’s master plan. It will then return to the governing body for a public hearing at its Aug. 2 meeting.
The governing body also unanimously voted to introduce an ordinance to impose a local cannabis transfer tax and user tax as revenue generating resources.
Also at the meeting the committee voted 4 to 1 with Committeewomen Judy Link dissenting, to adopt an ordinance to allow anyone applying before the Hamilton Township Historical Commission to appeal application denials to the township planning board.
“This makes it clear where an aggrieved party can go,” Township Solicitor Robert Sandman said. “Before it was unclear if said party should appeal to the planning board, zoning board or the courts. This is a mechanism for providing due process to applicants.”
“Decisions will now be made by planning board volunteers who devote their time rather than lawyers,” Mayor Cain said. “It’s a great step forward.”