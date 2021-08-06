Hambletonian has been hard on 2-year-old champs

"I'm all about the cup is half full. I didn't get the nine or 10," Miller said. "I think they're going to push off out of there, and I hope Andy can be a force and land where he feels it's best for Venerate to be and work out a nice trip for him."

Venerate has won only one of five starts this year. The colt won 5 of 10 last year, including the inaugural Mohawk Million in Canada.

"We have been tinkering, changing shoes, changing the bridle. We've been changing equipment on him to tweak him for this moment. The gloves are off Saturday."

One of the Svanstedt favorites is getting a driver change. Dexter Dunn opted to drive Really Fast, whom he also drove in the eliminations. Yannick Gingras will pick up the drive on Delayed Hanover, and Svanstedt will drive Captain Corey.

Svanstedt, who also qualified Ambassador Hanover, is looking for his second Hambletonian win. He was awarded the 2017 trophy with Perfect Spirit when What The Hill finished first but was disqualified for interference.

In addition to Really Fast, Takter has two other entrants in the race: 15-1 shots Spy Booth (post 3) and Locatelli (post 5).

The field for the Hambletonian final in post position order with listed drivers and odds: Delayed Hanover, Gingras, 7-2; Take All Comers, David Miller, 12-1; Spy Booth, Tim Tetrick, 15-1; Captain Corey, Svanstedt, 3-1; Locatelli, Andy McCarthy, 15-1; Sonofamistery, Brian Sears, 4-1; Really Fast, Dunn, 5-1; Venerate, Andy Miller, 8-1; Ambassador Hanover, Scott Zeron, 15-1; Cuatro De Julio, Lucas Wallin, 10-1.