“Bruised,” a movie starring Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry that filmed scenes in Atlantic City last fall, recently made a $20 million deal with Netflix, according to Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Studios/Ryan Casting, the Galloway Township casting agency used for the film.
Berry spent two weeks last November filming in the city for the movie, which portrays a mixed martial arts fighter and mother who returns to the spotlight for a big fight. Berry also directed the film.
During her stay, the actress met with members of the Atlantic City Xclusive drill team at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to inspire them to never give up on their hopes and dreams.
“Bruised” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. It is unknown when the film will appear on Netflix.
‘The Batman’ resumes U.K. production: The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio has not identified the person who had the virus.
Robert Pattinson stars in the film from director Matt Reeves, which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after “The Batman” had initially resumed shooting.
“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.
First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17: The first volume of former President Barack Obama’s memoir is coming out Nov. 17, two weeks after Election Day. It’s called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.
The publication date for the second volume has not yet been determined.
“I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still,” Obama said in a statement Thursday.
Underwood, Rhett tie for ACM top prize: In a surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists.
Underwood and Rhett seemed equally taken aback after host Keith Urban announced the tie at the awards show held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.
— Associated Press and Press staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.